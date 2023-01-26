HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® are joining forces to cohost the All Veterans Job Fair on February 2 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 30 employers will be on-site, actively seeking veterans with experience in fields ranging from medicine and construction to administration and logistics. Job opportunities range from entry level to senior management.

The job fair will provide career counseling and resume assistance to those interested, at no cost. The event will be free for all veterans, their spouses, and active-duty military personnel as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve.

To register for the Hampton All Veterans Job Fair and access additional no-cost resources, go to jobs.dav.org.

Since its inception in 2014, the All Veterans Job Fair has filled over 167,000 jobs. Last year, DAV created The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities. This guide was created to help dispel myths about out of work veterans, and to encourage employers to learn how they can go about hiring the nearly 4 million veterans with a service-connected disability.