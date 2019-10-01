Centura College hosts first annual career fair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of folks lined up with a resume in hand to a career fair hosted by Centura College on Wednesday.

The event was in Virginia Beach at the Holiday inn off Greenwich Road.

Hiring managers from companies like Chick-fil-A, EVMS and Southwest Airlines were looking to fill local job openings.

The free event was an opportunity for new graduates, retired military or those interested in changing careers to find new jobs.

For Centura College administrators, the event was more than a job fair, but an effort in community outreach.

“It’s super important to get the community involved,” says Paulette Collins with Centura College and Tidewater Tech. “There is a level of engagement the connection gainful emplmoyment is important to anyone looking to do more.” Paulette Collins, Regional Director of Marketing and Admissions at Centura College

Stay with WAVY.com for more information on future career fairs in your area.