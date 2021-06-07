Career training available to qualifying Norfolk residents starting June 7

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk locals can enroll in different career training opportunities starting Monday.

The city says the new Summer Gateway Academy program, sponsored by the CARES T.E.A.M., is available June 7 through June 25.

To be eligible, city leaders say Norfolk residents should fit into one of these two categories:

  1. Receiving SNAP benefits as well as one of these criteria:
    1. Misdemeanor or felony convictions (Some convictions exclude participation in certain programs);
    2. between 18-49 years old with no dependents or exemptions on SNAP case;
    3. youth-adult ages 17-27 years old transitioning from foster care.
  2. OR: BOTH low to moderate-income and employment affected by COVID-19 through termination, furlough, reduced hours, etc.

Training opportunities can lead to careers as a certified nursing assistant, certified professional food manager, or commercial driver’s license class A (must have valid driver’s license).

People with a high school diploma or a GED may also qualify for training to become a certified medical assistant, CompTIA A+, pharmacy technician, and phlebotomy technician.

Click here to apply.

