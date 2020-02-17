Attention young job-seekers: Don’t miss this free opportunity fair in Chesapeake

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 10: A Now Hiring sign is seen as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in February and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the first full month of President Donald Trump’s term on March 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is planning a FREE opportunity fair for teens and young adults ages 16-24, to have a place to network and seek employment with local companies.

The NextGen Opportunity Fair will be on Wednesday, March 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. At the Chesapeake Conference Center.

This is the eighth year that the council has organized this opportunity fair. Some of the companies represented this year include Waffle House, Chick-Fil-A, Amazon, as well as many more.

Job-seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to be dressed professionally for onsite interviews with potential employers. People who pre-register will also be able to get free professional head shots.

Click here to register for this amazing event!

COURTESY OF: Hampton Roads Workforce Council

More Chesapeake News: