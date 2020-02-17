CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is planning a FREE opportunity fair for teens and young adults ages 16-24, to have a place to network and seek employment with local companies.
The NextGen Opportunity Fair will be on Wednesday, March 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. At the Chesapeake Conference Center.
This is the eighth year that the council has organized this opportunity fair. Some of the companies represented this year include Waffle House, Chick-Fil-A, Amazon, as well as many more.
Job-seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and to be dressed professionally for onsite interviews with potential employers. People who pre-register will also be able to get free professional head shots.
Click here to register for this amazing event!
More Chesapeake News:
- Attention young job-seekers: Don’t miss this free opportunity fair in Chesapeake
- Cousin arrested after couple’s dispute leads to one getting shot in torso, police say
- Chesapeake home’s garage goes up in flames Saturday morning
- VDOT, Chesapeake schools honor crossing guard ‘Santa Cross’
- Woman reunited with late husband’s wedding ring after 35 years, thanks to neighbor