WAVY-TV/WVBT Internship Program

Our parent company Nexstar values the role internships play in developing future leaders in our field. Internships provide individuals with practical experiences in a career setting. These experiences often allow them to apply their formal course work to day-to-day operations of communication-related jobs.

IMPORTANT! All WAVY-TV/WVBT internships must be used in conjunction with college credit and are unpaid. Individuals applying for an internship must be a rising college junior or senior to be eligible.

Individuals planning for an internship must remember that WAVY/WVBT invest time and effort guiding and training interns. Services of value are expected in return. The internship is a reciprocal arrangement. Individuals exchange their efforts in return for on-the-job-type training and work-type experience. **There are a limited number of summer internships available that are paid by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. Applications are available October through January and can be obtained from the VAB at www.vabonline.com or by calling 434-977-3716.

Obtaining the Internship

In general, individuals apply for an internship in the way they would apply for a job. An Internship Application is required. The applicant should expect to interview with various department managers to determine appropriate fit and/or potential for the internship.

Prerequisites to be considered for an Internship: