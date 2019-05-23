WAVY-TV/WVBT Internship Program

Our parent company Nexstar values the role internships play in developing future leaders in our field. Internships provide individuals with practical experiences in a career setting. These experiences often allow them to apply their formal course work to day-to-day operations of communication-related jobs.
IMPORTANT! All WAVY-TV/WVBT internships must be used in conjunction with college credit and are unpaid. Individuals applying for an internship must be a rising college junior or senior to be eligible.
Individuals planning for an internship must remember that WAVY/WVBT invest time and effort guiding and training interns. Services of value are expected in return. The internship is a reciprocal arrangement. Individuals exchange their efforts in return for on-the-job-type training and work-type experience. **There are a limited number of summer internships available that are paid by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters. Applications are available October through January and can be obtained from the VAB at www.vabonline.com or by calling 434-977-3716.
Obtaining the Internship
In general, individuals apply for an internship in the way they would apply for a job. An Internship Application is required. The applicant should expect to interview with various department managers to determine appropriate fit and/or potential for the internship.
Prerequisites to be considered for an Internship:
- An intern should be enrolled in a college or similar curriculum in which the internship experience relates to or enhances their curriculum. College credit must be provided for the internship. An intern must be an upcoming college junior or senior to be eligible and should have relevant coursework as noted for each internship.
- The intern must provide the necessary paperwork from their academic supervisor before beginning their internship. This includes a certification and signature from your academic advisor.
- Individuals interested in internships and selected to move past the initial intern application stage, will be interviewed by appropriate WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV personnel to assess their qualifications.
- Interns should understand that he or she will not receive any type of monetary compensation for participation in the program unless chosen for the Virginia Association of Broadcasters Summer Internship Program. This compensation is provided by the VAB.
- The deadlines for applying for WAVY Internships are as follows:
• Spring Semester Internship — Deadline to Apply 11:59pm November 20
• Summer Semester Internship — Deadline to Apply 11:59pm April 1
• Fall Semester Internship — Deadline to Apply 11:59pm June 20