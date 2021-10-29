This Veteran’s day – get ready for something HUGE! It’s Inside Out Project Faces of Courage, a COLOSSAL public art display that pays tribute to the military community through more than 170 giant portraits of active & retired military and their families. It may be the BIGGEST public art display ever seen in Virginia Beach – 22 feet high and almost as long as a football field! Come out Thursday November 11th, Veterans Day from 12:45 to 1:30 for the launch at 5324 Virginia Beach Boulevard between Witchduck and Newtown Roads…you can’t miss it! Faces of Courage – because every face tells a story. Learn more about the Inside Out Project ; Faces of Courage at USAFacesofCourage.com

New York City, NY, USA (Photo by Alexander Ayer)

New York City, NY, USA (Photo by Alexander Ayer)

Jhajjar, Haryana, India (Photo by Bharti Foundation)

Melbourne, Australia (Photo by Brendan McCleary)

Baltimore, MD, USA (Photo by Chrissy Fitchett)

Lisbon, Portugal (Photo by Diogo Vasconcel)

Barcelona, Spain (Photo by Ekaterina Stolyarova)

Mangochi, Malawi (Photo by Ellen Doherty)

Fort Collins, CO, USA (Photo by Enkrypt Los Angeles)

Las Vegas, NV, USA (Photo by Enkrypt Los Angeles)

Bogata, Columbia (Photo by Inside Out Team)

Changhai, China (Photo by Inside Out Team)

Tucson, AZ, USA (Photo by Inside Out Team)

Valmiera, Latvia (Photo by Liene Jakobsone)

New York City, NY, USA (Photo by Liz Sherman)

Bruxssels, Belgium (Photo by Ohana Nkulufa)

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Photo by Sebastian Gil Miranda)

Rome, Italy (Photo by Simona Antonacci)

Novo, Benin (Photo by Sinatou Saka)

Cusco, Peru (Photo by Sonia Cunliffe)