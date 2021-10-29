This Veteran’s day – get ready for something HUGE! It’s Inside Out Project Faces of Courage, a COLOSSAL public art display that pays tribute to the military community through more than 170 giant portraits of active & retired military and their families. It may be the BIGGEST public art display ever seen in Virginia Beach – 22 feet high and almost as long as a football field! Come out Thursday November 11th, Veterans Day from 12:45 to 1:30 for the launch at 5324 Virginia Beach Boulevard between Witchduck and Newtown Roads…you can’t miss it! Faces of Courage – because every face tells a story. Learn more about the Inside Out Project ; Faces of Courage at USAFacesofCourage.com