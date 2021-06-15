Zone 4 Fitness Training

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You’ve probably heard that sticking with a fitness goal is easier with a buddy. Erik and Ted have been training together for six months and while pounds and inches were lost a true friendship was gained! Today we head out to Onelife Fitness at Red Mill in Virginia Beach to go on Erik & Ted’s Fitness Adventure.

Zone4 is available at select Onelife Fitness locations across Coastal Virginia.
For details, Visit OnelifeFitness.com and click on ZONE4 under the “Training” tab to feel the burn.
You can also connect on social media @onelifefitness

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.

