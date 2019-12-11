PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jazz fans in Hampton Roads know the name Jae Sinnett. Jae is a drummer, composer, educator and radio personality and this Saturday, his quartet “ZERO TO 60” is taking to the stage at Zeiders American Dream Theater for a jazzy holiday show.

“ZERO TO 60” Jazz Quartet

Saturday at 8 p.m.

Zeiders American Dream Theater

4509 Commerce Street – Virginia Beach

For tickets and information, visit THE Z.org or call (757) 499-0317

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Zeiders American Dream Theater.