You’ve Made the Resolution, Now Start Your Registration!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If a new career, or new degree is on your list of goals for the New Year, you can still join the winter 2021 semester at Bryant & Stratton College. Today Market Campus Director Jeff Thorud shared BSC’s plans for both in-person and virtual learning, plus the student support that can have you enrolled, financed and prepared to begin classes this month!

Bryant & Stratton College
The winter semester starts on January 13
Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach
“Rapid Registration” days are going on now through January 22
Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***