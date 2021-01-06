You’ve Made the Resolution, Now Start Your Registration!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If a new career, or new degree is on your list of goals for the New Year, you can still join the winter 2021 semester at Bryant & Stratton College. Today Market Campus Director Jeff Thorud shared BSC’s plans for both in-person and virtual learning, plus the student support that can have you enrolled, financed and prepared to begin classes this month!

Bryant & Stratton College

The winter semester starts on January 13

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach

“Rapid Registration” days are going on now through January 22

Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

