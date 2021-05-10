Youth bike program relaunches in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s National Bike Month and to celebrate, a local bike shop owner is relaunching his youth program “Bikes Not Beef” in partnership with the St. Paul’s Community Development Corporation.



The mission of the program is to match local children up with bikes, and teach them maintenance, safety and responsibility and you can help!

Symone Davis sat down with Andrew Hund from Hund’s Recycle Factory and Marie Carter from St. Paul’s CDC to get all the details.

To access the interest form or to learn more about ways to donate, visit welovepeopleandbikes.org.