1  of  11
Closings
Albemarle School Bertie County Public Schools Camden County Public Schools College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Dare County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Indian Creek Correctional Center Jarvisburg Christian Academy Perquimans County Public Schools Tecnico Corporation

You’re Invited To Lunch and Learn!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Arbors at Port Warwick is pairing informative speakers with delicious food for a series designed to inform and empower seniors and their caregivers.

Lunch and Learn Series with the Peninsula Agency on Aging
Begins Friday, Sept. 6 – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Register at by calling (757) 814-4432

The Arbors at Port Warwick.
A retirement lifestyle community by Virginia Health Services
Scheduling a tour by calling (757) 246-1918 or visit
THEARBORSATPORTWARWICK.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Arbors at Port Warwick.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories