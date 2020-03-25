1  of  3
Your Local Library is Falling in Line With Your On-Line Life!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You may not be able to go through the doors and stroll through stacks of books and materials, but the Virginia Beach Public Library is still here for you!

Call (757) 385-0150 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can also find them online at VBGov.com and on social media.

