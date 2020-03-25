Your Local Library is Falling in Line With Your On-Line Life!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — You may not be able to go through the doors and stroll through stacks of books and materials, but the Virginia Beach Public Library is still here for you!

Get your temporary digital access at Virginia Beach Public Library

Call (757) 385-0150 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also find them online at VBGov.com and on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Public Libraries.

