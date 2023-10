PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If it’s hard to leave your dog alone while you go to work or leave your home for an extended time, you may want to consider doggy daycare. Travis Collins, owner of T.C. Canines, LLC joined us with some solutions and a fun way to keep your pups happy around the holidays.

T.C. Canines, LLC

2000 High St. in Portsmouth

757-947-7097

TCCanines.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by T.C. Canines, LLC.