You Don’t Have to Go Far From Home For a Delicious Easter at Your House!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Registered Dietician Carissa Galloway says she comes right back to the area where she grew up for Spring staples from Smithfield.

Today she talked about the always popular spiral sliced ham, and also her secret for sweet and colorful carrots. You can head to your local grocery store for Smithfield products, and visit Smithfield.com for recipes, tips and information about how to send the gift of good food to someone you love!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Zest Communications

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***