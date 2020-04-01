You Count! Make Sure the 2020 Census Knows What You Need.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Without an accurate count of our local population, important resources can not be allocated appropriately. This year you have three ways to complete this important civic duty.
- Visit online www.2020census.gov
- Call 1-844-330-2020
- Paper by mail
