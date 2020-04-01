You Count! Make Sure the 2020 Census Knows What You Need.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Without an accurate count of our local population, important resources can not be allocated appropriately. This year you have three ways to complete this important civic duty.

  1. Visit online www.2020census.gov
  2. Call 1-844-330-2020
  3. Paper by mail

