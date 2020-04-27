PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are ready to open your home, or your heart to a foster child, Tidewater Friends of Foster Care has ways for you to learn more, and do more for the children currently in need of support.
May is Foster Care Awareness Month
Join the “Foster Care Aware” Virtual Summit May 4 – May 29 starting at 10 a.m. daily
You can find the details at FosterCareAware.org
For more information about Tidewater Friends of Foster Care, visit TIDEWATERFFC.org
More From HRS!
- JCC Police report multiple vandalism incidents in Windsor Forest
- Live at 2: Northam holding coronavirus press conference
- No injuries following overnight fire in Southampton Co.
- You Can Help Foster Kids Feel Like Part Of A Family
- Sharpening Your Soft Skills