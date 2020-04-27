You Can Help Foster Kids Feel Like Part Of A Family

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are ready to open your home, or your heart to a foster child, Tidewater Friends of Foster Care has ways for you to learn more, and do more for the children currently in need of support.

May is Foster Care Awareness Month

Join the “Foster Care Aware” Virtual Summit May 4 – May 29 starting at 10 a.m. daily

You can find the details at FosterCareAware.org

For more information about Tidewater Friends of Foster Care, visit TIDEWATERFFC.org

