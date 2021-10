PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Fall in Hampton roads is unbeatable, from crisp cool days, to autumn-inspired events the whole family can enjoy! Yorktown’s Fall Market gets underway this weekend at the beautiful, historic Yorktown waterfront with forty different vendors selling seasonal favorites.

Make sure to check this event out on Saturday, October 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverwalk Landing.