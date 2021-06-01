‘Yellowhab’ School Coming To Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re honored to be the first to tell you Pharrell Williams’ non-profit “YELLOW” is bringing its first independent micro-school to Norfolk called “YELLOWHAB.”

In collaboration with Education Innovators and NASA Scientists, YELLOWHAB, will launch this fall with 30-40 students in grades 3 through 5. The goal is to expand to a pre-K through grade 12 network of small schools to quote “EVEN THE ODDS” for all youth.



Families will be eligible to enter the school lottery based on their residency, grade level and income status.

Lottery enrollment opens TODAY to apply, visit TEAMYELLOW.org/YELLOWHAB