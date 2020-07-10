Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon

Wounded Warriors Cobia Fishing

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sometimes the most painful injuries are not physical. So, how does a wounded warrior get past PTSD, combat stress, or any physical or mental hardship? They get help, and that comes in many forms. Tomorrow, a cobia fishing trip leaving out of Yorktown will host about 20 wounded warriors. Find out more from event organizer Kevin Felix and Wounded Warrior Project CEO Mike Linnington.

Wounded Warrior Project
Find out how you can help or get involved by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10