Wounded Warriors Cobia Fishing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sometimes the most painful injuries are not physical. So, how does a wounded warrior get past PTSD, combat stress, or any physical or mental hardship? They get help, and that comes in many forms. Tomorrow, a cobia fishing trip leaving out of Yorktown will host about 20 wounded warriors. Find out more from event organizer Kevin Felix and Wounded Warrior Project CEO Mike Linnington.
Wounded Warrior Project
Find out how you can help or get involved by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org.
