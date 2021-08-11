World Market Distribution Center Hiring Now!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – World Market is hiring for dozens of full-time and part-time positions at their distribution center in Windsor.

L’Tanya Johnson and Justin Ross with World Market joined us on HRS to explain the available positions!

World Market Distribution Center – 12300 Dominion Way in Windsor.
Visit WorldMarketCorp.com/Careers or call (757) 242-9930 for more information.
Job openings are also posted and updated frequently on “HANDSHAKE”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by World Market

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter