PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One very fortunate single mother of two is one step closer to owning her own home thanks to Habitat For Humanity of South Hampton Roads.
We hope Donica Miller got some much needed rest over the weekend, because all last week, Donica and dozens of dedicated and eager volunteers put in some long hours during Women Build Week on her new home out in Suffolk. It’s all about volunteers and women helping women.
Women Build Week Wrap Up
