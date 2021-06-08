Women Build Week: Tamesha Clemmons

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY TV and The Hampton Roads Show are proud media sponsors of Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads Women Build Week.

Many people think of Habitat for Humanity as a program that provides housing to low income families and that’s true, but it’s so much more than that. The houses are not free. Qualified future owners put in what’s called “sweat equity” to help build the houses and then take on the mortgage after completing Habitat’s coursework in financial education.

Tamesha Clemmons was not even sure she would be accepted into the program, but now that she is living in her brand new home she can’t say enough about the experience.

