Women Build Week: Community Sponsors

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – HRS is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads for the 2nd Annual Women Build Week.

This couldn’t happen without community support from sponsors like Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer:
Angela Kerns and Caitlyn Gurnee with Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer tell us why getting involved in so important.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter