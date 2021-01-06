Winter Wildlife Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Winter is a great time of year to get outside and explore local wildlife in action. All this month, you can learn and celebrate nature at Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s Winter Wildlife Festival. Recreation specialist Katie Webb joined us with the details.

Winter Wildlife Festival
Going on all month!
VBGOV.com/winterwildlife for a look at all the fun events like the Birding Challenge!
You can also call (757) 385-1100 or find them on Facebook at @VBPARKSREC

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation.

