PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Public Library is hosting its annual winter reading challenge for kids ages 5 to 18 for the month of January. The theme is “Read For a Better World.”

There is still plenty of time to take part in the winter reading challenge. You must register online to participate. Go to norfolkpubliclibrary.org and click on the Winter Reading Challenge link under the NPL Events tab.