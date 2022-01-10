Winter Engagement Bridal Expo

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays are always a time for proposals, and if you said yes!

Jeff Bristow is with Colonial DJs and Michelle Carrizales with MorLina Events, they joined us with the details of the Winter Engagement Bridal Show.

Showbride presenting the Winter Engagement Bridal Show

Sunday, January 30 from 2-5 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.



1 PM VIP early access for the first 50 attendees

Tickets and more info online at showbride.com

You can get 50% off admission online using the discount code: HAMPTONROADSSHOW

Follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok @showbride

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Showbride.