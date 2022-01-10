Winter Engagement Bridal Expo

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays are always a time for proposals, and if you said yes!
Jeff Bristow is with Colonial DJs and Michelle Carrizales with MorLina Events, they joined us with the details of the Winter Engagement Bridal Show.

Showbride presenting the Winter Engagement Bridal Show
Sunday, January 30 from 2-5 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.


1 PM VIP early access for the first 50 attendees
Tickets and more info online at showbride.com
You can get 50% off admission online using the discount code: HAMPTONROADSSHOW
Follow them on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok @showbride

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Showbride.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter