Winning in the Career Game

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Big Game has come and gone and now it’s time for you to put your career game plan into action! Only one team could win, and the same is true in our careers goals, but the real question is: are you serious about this game? Have you shown up prepared and ready to win or are you just playing around?

Career Engineer, Francina Harrison, joined us today to share some “blocks, tackles, offense, and defense” moves to put your points on the career board.

Connect with Francina Harrison here or on social media: Facebook and Instagram. And click here to search for your next career opportunity, list jobs, and more.