Winks from God: Virtual Challenge

Winks from God is a new organization focused on enhancing the quality of life for brain tumor patients and caregivers by helping lift the burdens to Focus on the Fight.

Starting this week, the organization is hosting the WINKS Virtual Challenge in order to help raise funds for the brain tumor community. Founder and President, Samaria Hunter, tells us more.

WINK Virtual Challenge runs from October 15- December 15 . If you would like to register for the event or are interested in being a sponsor, visit www.WinksfromGod.org

