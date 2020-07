PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Career possibilities are endless for young women who know their potential and see the pathway to their goals. Today, Katina Barnes from Butterfly Village, Inc. invited middle school girls grades five to eight to the "She Can STEM Academy," a virtual event designed to introduce them to leading ladies in a wide variety of careers.

She Can STEM AcademySecond Annual Summer STEM ExperienceJuly 26 at 3 p.m.Learn more by email or online at Butterflyvillageinc.orgEmail Butterfly.Village inc @ gmail.com