Williamsburg Drug Company Is Ready To Do The Detective Work!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Making you feel better is a start, but as Pharmacist Jamie Reid explains, getting to the root of your diagnosis or symptoms is what helps you actually get better, and stay better! Today Reid explained her experience and expertise in functional medicine, and the testing and treatment that can happen right at Williamsburg Drug Company.

Williamsburg Drug Company

1310 Jamestown Road

Call (757) 229-3560

Or visit Williamsburgdrug.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Williamsburg Drug Company