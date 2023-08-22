PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The William Tucker 1624 Society is hosting a Jazz Night Out. It’s one of the many events that are part of their African Landing Commemoration weekend. It will be held Friday Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Hampton Convention Center.

The event will raise scholarship funds for local students. To learn more about the non-profit and the scholarships they provide check out their website.

