PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wildfires can strike at any time. Are you prepared in case of a fire emergency?
Michele Steinberg joined us with some great preventive advice for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted:
Updated:
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wildfires can strike at any time. Are you prepared in case of a fire emergency?
Michele Steinberg joined us with some great preventive advice for Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.