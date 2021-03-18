Why YMCA? Because It’s Never Been More Convenient For You!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If the past year has wreaked havoc on your once regimented schedule, have no fear! Today YMCA of South Hampton Roads Chief Marketing Officer Amelia Baker shared how the area’s 21 facilities have become a 24 hour operation. Some locations will offer day and night access for members, and virtual programming will always be at your fingertips. Different tiers of membership will also allow you make your experience even more personal!

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads
For more information, visit YMCASHR.org or call (757) 275-9450
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by YMCA South Hampton Roads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

