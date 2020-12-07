PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three years ago, New Kent High School sophomore and athlete Juan Jones couldn’t sleep, even though he was tired. His father took him to the hospital when his symptoms got worse. That’s where the journey to a new heart began and it’s the subject of the documentary, “Why Not Me?” Juan and Woodrow Jones joined Chris Reckling with the story.

