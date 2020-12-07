“Why Not Me?”

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Three years ago, New Kent High School sophomore and athlete Juan Jones couldn’t sleep, even though he was tired. His father took him to the hospital when his symptoms got worse. That’s where the journey to a new heart began and it’s the subject of the documentary, “Why Not Me?” Juan and Woodrow Jones joined Chris Reckling with the story.

Order your copy of “WHY NOT ME?” today by visiting JUANSTRONG.com or by calling (757) 604-5105

A portion will go to UVA Childrens
You can also connect on social media @JUANSTRONGWNM

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Juan Strong.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***