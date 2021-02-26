‘Why Not Me?’ Documentary Follows Story of Local Athlete

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This father and son have a heart-breaking and faith restoring story to share, and their documentary takes viewers through it all. Today, Woodward Jones and his son Juan talked about how Juan’s health is after a life-saving heart transplant, and what it’s been like to finally speak with the donor family.

“Why Not Me?”
Visit JuanStrong.com or call (757) 604-5105 to order a copy of “Why Not Me?”
Connect on social media @JUANSTRONGWNM

