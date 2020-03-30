Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Who’s Hiring?

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Getting hired is always a challenge and with the Coronavirus crisis, you might think it’s impossible. The Career Engineer, Francina Harrison joined us by Skype and she says employees continue to hire and to find out where, just Google “jobs near me!”

The Career Engineer
Francina Harrison
TCENow.com
(757) 745-4TCE
Connect on social media!

MORE FROM HRS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories