PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused record levels of unemployment, but that doesn’t mean no one is hiring. The Career Engineer Francina Harrison joins us now with some tips to help get you moving in the right direction.
The Career Engineer
Francina Harrison
TCENow.com
(757) 745-4TCE
Connect on social media!
MORE FROM HRS!
- Many Ways To Keep You Growing In A Challenging Season
- Live at 2: Northam holding press conference
- Senators push for information about PPE use at Veterans Affairs hospitals, facilities
- Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat
- Who’s Hiring Right Now?