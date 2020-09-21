Wholesale Seafood, Curbside Pickup

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – No need for a boat, fishing pole or crab pot! You can drive right up and get great seafood at wholesale prices at the Amory Seafood Company.

Amory Seafood Company
101 South King Street in Hampton
Give them a call at (757) 722-1915 or visit AmorySeafood.com
You can also find them on Facebook @amoryseafoodco

