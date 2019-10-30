Who likes scary movies?

WAVY.com
by: Chris Reckling
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween week is here and it’s a great time to get out and find out what scares you!
Chris Reckling hit the streets of downtown Norfolk to ask those brave enough to talk if they like scary movies and why!
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show