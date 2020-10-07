Whiter Teeth With Power Swabs!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Show off a brighter smile in minutes with Power Swabs. Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa shows us how easy it is to get results at home. Check out some amazing before and after photos and listen for special savings running now!

Order by calling 1-800 364-2619 or visit POWERSWABS.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Power Swabs.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***