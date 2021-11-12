Whiter Teeth in Seven Days!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The type of treatment that used to only happen in the dentist’s office can now be done at home with the “Love Your Teeth” whitening kit.

Today, Amy Bruce explained how it works, and how fast it works, even on stubborn stains.

If you want to give the Love Your Teeth system a try and brighten your smile 7-shades in 7 days call 1-800 729-0193 or visit LoveYourTeeth.com.

Special for Thanksgiving you can save 50% and get free shipping and a FREE Go Pen

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Love Your Teeth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter