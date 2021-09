PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As the new season approaches why not whiten your teeth before the holidays! Annette Figueroa from Power Swabs will tell us how to get a gleaming grin in minutes!

Power Swabs

Special for Labor Day- get up to 40 percent off Power Swabs with free shipping and a free quick stick with an order. Call 1-800 364-2619 or visit PowerSwabs.com to order today!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Power Swabs.