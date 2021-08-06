Whiter Smile in Mintures

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hopefully you have many reasons to smile this Summer season, so why not whiten your teeth before you share your joy? The folks from Power Swabs will tell us how to get a gleaming grin in minutes!

Here’s your chance to try Power Swabs and see for yourself! Order by calling 1-800 364-2619 or by visiting PowerSwabs.com!

Hampton Roads Show viewers get 40% off plus FREE shipping and a FREE quick stick pen when your order now!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Power Swabs

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter