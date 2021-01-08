When Wishes Come True!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fourteen-year-old Jaffa said she has always wanted a dog, and thanks to Make A Wish Greater Virginia, a golden-doodle named “Ace” is her new partner for playtime and even physical therapy! Today, Jaffa talked to us about the impact of having a wish come true while she was battling cancer with the support of her family.



Make a Wish Greater Virginia

To help Make a Wish Greater Virginia, visit VA.WISH.ORG or call (804) 217-9474.

You can also connect on social media @MakeAWishVA

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Make A Wish Greater Virginia.

More from HRS