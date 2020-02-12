When Tutoring Isn’t Enough

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re into the second half of the school year and that means there are tests and exams on the way. You may have hired a tutor to help your scholar bring their grades up, but what should you do if they’re still struggling? Tom Shenk from Brain Balance Virginia Beach joined us with some solutions when tutoring isn’t enough.

Free Workshop!
“Why Tutoring often Isn’t Enough”
Wednesday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Must Call to RSVP!

Brain Balance Virginia Beach
5286 Fairfield Shopping Center
Virginia Beach
(757) 644-6460
BRAIN BALANCE.COM

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Brain Balance Virginia Beach.

