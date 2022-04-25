PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Social isolation is a serious problem for seniors year-round. It might be hard to know when to ask for help. Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living joined us with some information and solutions that could help seniors find some social interaction.

Commonwealth Senior Living

11 communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

You can find the community nearest you and connect with the care team by visiting commonwealthsl.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.