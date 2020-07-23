When She Can See STEM, She Can Be STEM!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Career possibilities are endless for young women who know their potential and see the pathway to their goals. Today, Katina Barnes from Butterfly Village, Inc. invited middle school girls grades five to eight to the “She Can STEM Academy,” a virtual event designed to introduce them to leading ladies in a wide variety of careers.
She Can STEM Academy
Second Annual Summer STEM Experience
July 26 at 3 p.m.
Learn more by email or online at Butterflyvillageinc.org
Email Butterfly.Village inc @ gmail.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by She Can Academy
