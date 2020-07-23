When She Can See STEM, She Can Be STEM!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Career possibilities are endless for young women who know their potential and see the pathway to their goals. Today, Katina Barnes from Butterfly Village, Inc. invited middle school girls grades five to eight to the “She Can STEM Academy,” a virtual event designed to introduce them to leading ladies in a wide variety of careers.

She Can STEM Academy
Second Annual Summer STEM Experience
July 26 at 3 p.m.
Learn more by email or online at Butterflyvillageinc.org
Email Butterfly.Village inc @ gmail.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by She Can Academy

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***