What’s Next for NASA Langley?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NASA has announced plans to land on the moon with the first woman and the next man by 2024, and the people at NASA Langley are working now to make it happen. Rob Wyman with NASA Langley joined us with more details.
