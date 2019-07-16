What’s Next for NASA Langley?

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NASA has announced plans to land on the moon with the first woman and the next man by 2024, and the people at NASA Langley are working now to make it happen. Rob Wyman with NASA Langley joined us with more details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories