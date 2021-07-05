What’s Next for Local Real Estate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Home values are increasing, mortgage interest rates are low and the real estate market is hot right now!

Haven’t we seen this before? How can you know when it’s the right time for you to buy or sell a home?

Realtor and Real Estate Agent DE Davy from DE DAVY Inc with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty joined HRS with some sound advice if you’re looking to sell or buy a new home.

For more information,

visit his website ,

, give him a call at 757-256-0101

or connect with him on Facebook.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by DE Davy Homes.