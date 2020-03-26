Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

What’s Good: The Front Steps Project

What's Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s What’s Good is a win-win for your family and our local food bank! Find out more about The Front Steps Project and contact Denise Powers on Instagram and Facebook.

You can also contact Robbie Hickman on Facebook who has a similar project called Porch Portraits.

MORE FROM HRS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories