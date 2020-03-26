PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s What’s Good is a win-win for your family and our local food bank! Find out more about The Front Steps Project and contact Denise Powers on Instagram and Facebook.
You can also contact Robbie Hickman on Facebook who has a similar project called Porch Portraits.
MORE FROM HRS:
- Meet Our Pet Pal ‘Morgan’ and Learn About the Pet Pantry
- Today’s Takeout: Jolly Roger
- Frazzled by Fractions? Simplify with Sylvan
- What’s Good: The Front Steps Project
- IAHR Thursday Throwback: Lisa Hartz